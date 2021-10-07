Seaham Hall strengthens leadership team with GM appointment from Oddfellows

Seaham Hall in Durham has appointed a new general manager as it strengthens its leadership team following a buoyant summer trading period.

The luxury five-star hotel has welcomed Carlo Iulianella to the role following six years at Oddfellows Hotels, where he was general manager at the group’s property in Cheadle Manchester.

He replaces Nathan White, who has left to join to Stapleford Park after almost give years with Seaham Hall.

As part of his new position, Iulianella will work with 170 employees, overseeing all areas of the business at the Grade-II listed property including its 21 suites, two restaurants and 44,000 sq ft Serenity Spa.

Prior to his time at Oddfellows, Iulianella worked at The Chester Grosvenor for seven years, where he was appointed F&B director in 2012.

Seaham Hall’s managing director, Ross Grieve, says: “I’m thrilled to welcome Carlo to the team as general manager, and to benefit from his industry knowledge and skillset. After what has been an incredibly challenging time for both us and the industry, we’ve enjoyed a strong summer; it’s now onwards and upwards for Seaham Hall.

“Carlo will be by my side to drive the business forward and to create more wonderful and memorable experiences for our guests. Having worked with Carlo for many years, I know that he will bring a dynamic approach and innovative thinking to the hotel.”

Following the 2021 lockdown, Seaham Hall reopened in May with three newly-refurbished suites.