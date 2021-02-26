Searches for “when do spas open” jump 1,900% post roadmap announcement

Consumers are desperate to pamper themselves once lockdown ends, with searches for ‘when do spas open’ seeing a 1,900% in the hours following the PM’s roadmap announcement on Monday.

In the seven hours after the confirmation of England’s proposed route out of lockdown, Google’s Search Trends showed that demand for information on the reopening of spas sky-rocketed, with people eager to treat themselves once again.

Searches for the term ‘spa’ also jumped 233% in the same time frame.

Story continues below Advertisement

The results also highlight the importance consumers are placing on their own wellness and mental health, by prioritising spa visits.

There is speculation that spa treatments may be able to resume from April 12, when spas are permitted to open, with saunas and steam rooms.

Hotels in England will be allowed to reopen on May 17.