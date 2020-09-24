Seaside hotel in Wales on the market for first time in 36 years with £2.5m price tag

A popular hotel in the seaside town of Tenby that has been under the same family ownership for 36 years has gone on the market with a guide price of £2.5m.

The Atlantic Hotel has been owned by the James family for over three decades, who are now looking to retire from the sector after growing the business successful since 1984.

The Grade-II listed building comprises 42 bedrooms, a spa, popular restaurant and clifftop gardens which last year scooped the Wales in Bloom Gold Award.

The hotel also boasts the Ocean Room Suite, which is set into the Cliffside in front of the main hotel, complete with private terrace and Jacuzzi.

Nicky Rees, daughter of the current owners, and general manager of the hotel, comments on behalf of the family, “As a family, over the past 36 years, we have continuously improved the Hotel and its facilities, whilst retaining the character of this beautiful building and it’s unique Gardens. However, the time has come for my father to retire and for my brother and myself to explore new opportunities.”

Stephen Champion, director at Christie & Co is handling the sale and comments: “The Atlantic Hotel is a well-known landmark along the Tenby coastline; with its panoramic sea views, exceptional facilities, ‘Tracy Island’ style Ocean Suite and significant opportunity for business growth we expect considerable interest.”