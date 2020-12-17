Senior sous chef at The Chester Grosvenor wins Welsh Chef of the Year 2020

Sam Griffiths, senior sous chef at Michelin starred ‘Simon Radley at the Chester Grosvenor’, has been crowned the Welsh Chef of The Year 2020.

Awarded by The Culinary Association of Wales, the prestigious annual award celebrates Welsh culinary expertise and high quality, versatile nationally sourced ingredients.

Having finished third in the final of prestigious competition last year, he was delighted to receive the news which was broken live on the CAW’s Facebook channel.

Commenting on the unique set of circumstances and difficulties the competition faced this year, President of The Culinary Association, Arwyn Watkins, OBE said: “We had a tremendous welcome and response from all establishments that we visited.”

Griffiths said: “When you get such positive feedback from the judges, it’s such a great feeling. I tried to keep my dishes simple and big on flavour, using the ingredients at their best and not trying to over-complicate things.

“Welsh ingredients are so special that you don’t need to do much to them apart from show them a little love.”

Simon Radley Executive Chef at The Chester Grosvenor, comments: “It is a fantastic achievement for Sam and is a testament to his continued hard work, talent, and passion for cooking. The whole team are very proud.”

His prize for winning was £1,000, an engraved set of cook’s knives made by Friedr Dick and £250 worth of personally selected tableware products from Churchill. He will also represent Wales in the Worldchefs Global Chefs Challenge.