Seren Collection pays off £600k Covid loan

Seren, a collection of high-quality hospitality venues by the sea in South West Wales, has successfully paid off a £600,000 loan it secured at the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to the press, Seren Collection announced it had paid off the loan, which was secured through the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS) with Barclays at the beginning of the Covid crisis.

The business secured over £600,000 from CBILS in the spring of 2020, and had used the funding to keep the business running, as well as being put towards protecting staff jobs and paying creditors and suppliers.

The collection said that repayment of the loan comes with sincere gratitude to the government, and to the financial team at Barclays for their reassuring support throughout an undoubtedly challenging time.

The company says the loan and other government support were ‘instrumental’ in allowing Seren to successfully navigate its way through the crisis and reopen all its venues successfully.

Neil Kedward, Managing Director, commented: “Whilst it’s horrible that some hospitality businesses were unable to survive, and many are still impacted, the loan scheme was crucial to our survival during incredibly uncertain times.

“All the team at Seren very much respect how government support allowed us to emerge largely unscathed from the crisis, for which we are extremely grateful. Repaying our CBILS loan feels like an important and necessary step to put this crisis behind us. We are now ready to continue our journey.”

The hospitality group currently operates four venues around the south west of Wales, most of which are restaurants, however the group’s portfolio does include the Grove of Narbeth hotel in Pembrokeshire.

Otherwise, Seren Collection operates the Coast restaurant in Saundersfoot, the Beach House restaurant in Oxwich and the Kiosk Café found at Copett Hall Beach.