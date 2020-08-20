SevenCapital acquires former Thistle hotel in expansion bid

Property developer SevenCapital has announced the acquisition of the Royal Angus Hotel in Birmingham as part of ambitious expansion plans across the UK.

The 186-bedroom former Thistle Hotel, which is currently closed, will now undergo an 18-month renovation project to become a four-star aparthotel to add to the SevenCapital portfolio.

The company already operates the four-star Park Regis Hotel in the city centre.

Damien Siviter, group managing director of SevenCapital said: “The Royal Angus Hotel is a very exciting acquisition for SevenCapital that will allow us to expand our hotel ownership, whilst helping to uphold and further boost the hospitality sector and create jobs within Birmingham.

“This will be especially important in helping to meet and alleviate demand ahead of the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games, which will see unprecedented pressure and spotlight put on the city.”

Bal Sohal, chairman of SevenCapital Group added: “The Park Regis hotel brand has already proven a popular and successful brand with our existing hotel at Five Ways and we fully expect this to build on that success, helping to boost the local economy through tourism, whilst creating much needed, continual employment opportunities for the local community.”