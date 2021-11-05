Shangri-La The Shard London unveils festive plans with Alpine-themed experiences

Shangri-La The Shard London has unveiled its plans to draw in footfall this festive season with a host of new Alpine themed experiences.

The hotel will transform into an ‘apres-ski wonderland’ inspired by Feldbach-born general manager, Kurt Macher.

On the ground floor, Bar 31 will launch new outdoor chalets with fairy lights, serving Austrian snacks, cheese and glühwein.

In a nod to the Shard’s iconic design, the Shangri-La The Shard, London will unveil an architecture-inspired Christmas tree made from sustainable, re-usable materials by local contemporary architect Charles Holland.

There will also be a new Alpine afternoon tea offering, with Christmas Day dining and a dazzling New Year’s Eve party planned.