Shared Beauty Secrets signs global deal with Soho House

Shared Beauty Secrets, an exclusive distributor of lava shells in the UK and Ireland, has announced a new global partnership with the private members’ club group Soho House.

From December 2021, Shared Beauty Secrets’ Lava Shells will be incorporated into the Soho House bespoke signature massage available at its Cowshed Spas and new Soho Health Clubs.

Launching first in Soho House, Rome, home to the brand’s first physical Soho Health Club, Lava Shells will then be rolled out in December to London, followed by the rest of the group globally in 2022.

Shared Beauty Secrets’ website describes lava shells as ‘the world’s first self-healing massage tool’.

The Lava Shells training with Soho House is spearheaded by Shared Beauty Secrets’ International Trainer, Vanessa Franklin. Vanessa says: “It has been a joy training the Soho House Health Club team who have such a beautiful approach to their guests’ wellbeing. I’ve taught the team how to use Lava Shells as an extension of their hands, enabling them to use the warm shells freestyle to suit each guest’s individual needs.”

Reena Hammer, Soho Health Club Group Director adds: “Everything we do at Soho House is driven by our members and making their membership better. We are excited to introduce the Lava Shells tools to our members in our Health Clubs and Cowshed spas in the signature massages to give an enhanced massage experience.”

Lava Shells can also be found at other well-known UK spas, including Carbis Bay, Calcot Manor, Third Space, The Newt and Champneys.