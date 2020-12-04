Sheffield restaurateurs’ new hotel opening derailed by Covid

The owners of a new hotel in Sheffield that opened just before the area was placed into tier 3 of coronavirus restrictions, are optimistic that business will thrive once measures are eased.

Alistair Myers and Tom Lawson of Sheffield’s Rafters Restaurant opened The Riverside House Hotel near Bakewell with partners John and Alexandra Hill after an eight-month renovation project just before the second national lockdown in November.

After a successful soft launch, the duo are hoping to hit the ground running when they are able to reopen, and are confident the business can thrive in the weddings market.

Story continues below Advertisement

Rafters at Riverside House comprises 14 bedrooms, plus a restaurant and bar and follows the launch of Rafters Restaurant in 2013, which have grown into a ‘really solid business’.