Shiva Hotels to open The Guardsman this month

Shiva Hotels is to open its hotly-anticipated new luxury London hotel, The Guardsman this month.

Launching on October 23, five months after its original opening date which was derailed by Covid-19, the new hotel is a purpose-built property on Buckingham Gate comprising 53 bedrooms and six ‘exclusive’ residences featuring one, two and three bedrooms, living spaces, dining areas and fully fitted kitchens.

The new hotel is said to offer the ‘atmosphere, discretion and personal service usually associated with a private members’ club’ with its restaurant only open to residents and their guests.

The six residences will be spread across the top three floors of the new building, with The Penthouse offering a wraparound terrace.

The new venture is headed up by general manager Eva Mount.

The Shiva team has worked with architects Dexter Moren Associates (The Curtain Hotel, Shangri-La at The Shard) and multi-disciplinary design practice Tonik Associates (Searcys, Silverstone) to bring the project to life.

The hotel uses 100% renewable energy to supplement that provided by the solar panels installed on the roof.

The Guardsman marks a new direction for Shiva Hotels, which currently owns five hotels in London, which are operating as part of the Hilton franchise.

Last year Shiva Hotels and Reuben Brothers entered into a joint venture to transform a prime site in London’s Soho into a ‘luxury lifestyle’ 200-bedroom hotel.

In addition to The Guardsman, other sites that will come under Shiva Hotel’s new umbrella include sites in Marylebone Lane, Covent Garden and Holborn.