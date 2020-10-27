SHOP: The top tech worth investing in

Technology has never been more in focus as hotel owners look to streamline services, provide contactless services and snap up more bookings directly online. We look at the new technology gaining momentum in the sector right now as the hospitality fights on through the pandemic.

Simple software for your staff

A brand-new Premier Mobile Arrivals page has been added to Core by Premier Software’s web-suite – Online by Premier Software.

In-line with Government guidance to social distance, staff can now view all clients due to visit that day, review their medical questionnaire details and arrive them all from one screen.

Free as part of Core’s support contract and accessible on a mobile or tablet, staff can also log on using their own device, avoiding cross-contamination from sharing screens.

Website address: www.premier-core.com

Technology all in one place

Hotel Perfect’s cloud-based hotel property management system helps simplify all hotel operations, along with its Direct Booking Engine, Hospitality EPoS and contactless Check-in apps.

The Pre-check-in app allows guests to complete the check-in process before they arrive, whilst the Lounge-Check-in app enables the hotel team to check guests in away from reception.

Having door keys ready on arrival, requests for items such as extra pillows, paying room bills and checking out directly through the app, allowing interaction with your guests through a contactless solution.

Website address: www.hotelperfect.co.uk

Make guests ‘appy with Criton

Criton is an award-winning guest engagement and integrations platform which simplifies digital transformation, enabling hoteliers to deliver the perfect digital guest journey and maximise in-stay spend.

With Criton, hotels and serviced apartment operators can digitise their guest information and wrap all-guest facing technology into a sophisticated, custom branded app.

Features of the award-winning mobile technology include mobile check-in, digital door key, in-room messaging and ordering, location-based push notifications and more.

Website address: www.criton.com

All your technological business needs covered

Shiji Group provides software solutions and services for the hospitality, food service, retail and entertainment industries, ranging from hotel management solutions, to food and beverage and retail systems, payment gateways, data management, online distribution and more.

Founded in 1998 as a network solutions provider for hotels, Shiji Group today comprises 5,000 employees in 80+ subsidiaries and brands, serving over 74,000 hotels, 200,000 restaurants and 600,000 retail outlets.

The brand has multiple solutions suitable for hoteliers. For example; established 2006, Infrasys is a cloud POS platform built to support hotels and restaurant chains around the world. Mobile payment technology provider, MyCheck: Mobile guest technology was founded in 2011 and acquired by Shiji in 2019

Concept is a leading Golf, Spa and Hotel POS (Pantry) solution for luxury hotels. Concept has developed a robust system that is uniquely integrated with hotel property management systems and an unrivalled know-how in managing global golf and spa guest data, both online and in person.

Website address: www.shijigroup.com

The Suite life with digital guest comms

Ever wondered how you can entice hotel guests to use your hotel’s services in a non-imposing way? Well, you just found it! SuitePad is Europe’s top provider of hotel room tablets. The company’s products and services facilitate better communication between hotel staff and guests, delivering a better guest experience while simultaneously driving sales.

In addition to SuitePad’s flagship product – the Digital Guest Directory – each digital tablet features an in-built TV remote and hotel room phone. Say goodbye to worn-out paper collateral and hello to the digital era with SuitePad’s digital in-room solutions. Request your free demo now.

Website: www.suitepad.de/en/

The all-in-one digital concierge

Servr brings your hotel to the future by fully digitising your hotel. Servr provides hotels with an easy-to-use hospitality app that equips your guests with an all-in-one concierge, right on their phone. With no set up time and no set up fee, the app offers your guests a host of services, including; Online contact-free check-in, in under one minute; Automatically translated live chat; Room service orders; Booking tables & fully digitised menus and all concierge services

Servr has helped hotels during this crisis by allowing hospitality businesses to open and operate with greatly reduced costs as well as providing guests with a safer, and hygienic, contact-free stay experience.

Website address: www.servrhotels.com

Business tool that is here to stay

Firsti app for at table and in room ordering is a 100% customisable, white labelled, easy to use platform which integrates to all EPOS and payment gateways without needing any additional hardware. With a monthly fixed fee cost subscription, immediate payment and no GDPR concerns, many in the hospitality industry are looking to Firsti to drive sales, increase profits, take opportunities to upsell and promote whilst maintaining complete editorial control of the platform.

Firsti is not a Covid fix but an essential business tool for the future to give staff and consumers confidence. Ordering has changed forever, think Firsti.

Website address: www.wearefirsti.com

The safe experience

Vamoos, enables you to provide a completely contactless, safe experience for everyone in your hotel, without compromising on the service you provide.

Boasting numerous features that will serve to reassure guests in these uncertain times, Vamoos also enhances the overall experience of a hotel visit. Its directory function provides guests with essential details (maps, restaurant menus, wifi codes, spa treatments, facility opening hours) before they’ve even arrived and can be altered in real-time when needed. The built-in messaging service means those invaluable interactions between guests and staff can still take place even with social distancing measures in place.

Website address: www.vamoos.com