Shortlist announced for Independent Hotel Show Awards 2021 

The shortlist has been revealed and public voting is now open for the 9th annual Independent Hotel Show Awards.

The results of the awards will be announced on 4 October on the Independent Hotel Show’s Innovation Stage, at an event which will also celebrate the winners of the Good Hotel Guide’s César Award. The Boutique Hotelier Awards will then kick off at Chelsea Harbour Hotel, a short walk away from Olympia.

Across two days of judging, a panel of industry experts whittled down the nominees across two key categories: Independent Hotelier and GM of the Future, in partnership with The Master Innholders.

The Independent Hotelier award recognises an excellent independent hotelier or hotelier partnership with a reputation for pushing boundaries and creating exceptional guest experiences.

The shortlisted hoteliers for the Independent Hotelier award are:

Joanne Taylor- Stagg FIH, MI, General Manager, The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences

Charlie Luxton and Dan Brod, Co-Owners, The Talbot Inn, The Beckford Arms and The Lord Poulett Arms

Laurence Beere FIH, MI, Co-Owner, The Queensberry Hotel

Henrik Muehle, General Manager, Flemings Mayfair

James Thomson OBE, Owner, The Witchery and Prestonfield

Ross Grieve FIH, MI, Managing Director, Seaham Hall & Luxury Lodges

The shortlisted nominees for GM of the Future, in partnership with The Master Innholders, are:

Penn Chai, Room Division Manager, Castle Hotel Windsor

Kostadin Dimitrov, Front of House Manager, Hotel Brooklyn MCR

Juris Dubrovskis, Executive Housekeeper, The Athenaeum Hotel and Residences

Rachel Henley, Hotel Manager, The Fife Arms

Nathan Parkin, Operations Manager, Lakeside Hotel and Spa

Anna Sirba, Operations Manager, Salcombe Harbour Hotel

Elena Attanasio, Independent Hotel Show Event Director, added: “After a tough 18 months for the hotel industry we’re thrilled to be announcing the shortlist for the Independent Hotel Show Awards.

“Our shortlisted Independent Hoteliers have shown incredible strength and leadership in the face of adversity and our GM of the Future nominees should be celebrated for their enthusiasm, hard work and commitment over the past year. Now more than ever it’s important to recognise the exceptional hospitality professionals that make up the UK’s boutique and independent hotel sector.

“We can’t wait to announce the winners of the Independent Hotel Show Awards at the event on 4 October and to see the hotel community all together, in person, once more.”

For the Independent Hotelier award, the judges’ picks will be combined with a public industry vote to decide the ultimate winners. The judges were as follows:

Brenda Collin, Executive Vice President, Europe, Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Charlotte Evans, Group Publishing Director, Condé Nast Johansens

Christian Graf, General Manager, Middle Eight

David Noble, Director of Hospitality and Leisure, James Hallam

Fiona Duncan, Travel Writer, Sunday Telegraph

Juliet Kinsman, Sustainability Editor, Condé Nast Traveller

Peter Hancock FIH, MI, Chief Executive, Pride of Britain Hotels

Richard Fraiman, Chief Executive, The Good Hotel Guide

Simon Numphud FIH, Managing Director, AA Media

Sue Williams FIH, MI, General Manager, Whatley Manor Hotel

Susan d’Arcy, Hotels, Luxury Travel and Wellness Editor, The Times and The Sunday Times

Zoe Monk, Editor, Boutique Hotelier

The judging panel for GM of the Future, in partnership with The Master Innholders, was as follows:

David Morgan-Hewitt FIH, MI, Chairman, The Master Innholders and Managing Director, The Goring

Tamsyn Mann, Regional People Manager, Cirrus Inns and 2019 ‘One to Watch’ highly commended GM of the Future

Elena Attanasio, Event Director, Independent Hotel Show

Sal Gowili FIH MI, GM of The Ritz London

Dr Hilary Cooke FIH MI, Director, Merlin Consultancy

Robin Hutson FIH, MI, CEO, Home Grown Hotels and Lime Wood Group

Wallace Vincent FIH, Executive Secretary, The Master Innholders

Find out more about each of the shortlisted individuals and cast your vote at independenthotelshow.co.uk/awards.

Pictured: Shortlisted candidates for GM of the Future Awards 2019