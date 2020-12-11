Signature Living banks on new hotel opening to end ‘pandemic-hit year on a high’

Signature Living has announced the opening of a new hotel before the end of 2020, in a bid to transform its fortunes after a difficult year.

The group, headed up by founder Lawrence Kenwright, is pinning its hopes on the launch of Rainhill Hall in St Helens to end the pandemic-hit 2020 on a high.

Its parent company, along with a selection of its property companies, fell into administration in April due to the implications of Covid-19 and the funding model it implemented.

Now three years after acquiring the property, Signature Living will open the Grade-II listed country house following a renovation project that has seen 14 new bedrooms installed, plus a new spa and a handful of ‘fairytale’ treehouses built in its 18 acres of grounds.

In 2014 the building was closed as a spirituality centre and bought by Signature Living in 2017 before St Helens Council gave approval for its transformation into a hotel and wedding venue in 2018.

Lawrence Kenwright added: “It’s an exciting time for Signature Living. The fact that we are opening Rainhill Hall after such a difficult year is a testament to our entire staff. They have worked with me literally day and night to keep our business alive, to bring forward schemes and to be able to continue to deliver amazing experiences for our customers under the strictest of social distancing measures. So, it’s great that by opening Rainhill Hall we have created a further 70 jobs.”

Signature Living was founded by Lawrence and Katie Kenwright who have ramped up development in Liverpool over the last 10 years with epic new hotel launches such as the Shankly Hotel. Dixie Dean Hotel and St James Street. The portfolio spread to Manchester, Preston, Cardiff and Belfast with around 10 hotels making up the collection in recent years.

However it fell into trouble in April when its parent company was put into administration. The company came under fire for its precarious funding model it had used, which saw hotels part-funded by investors who had bought bedrooms, encouraged by fixed returns and sell-back options.

Last year the group put the Shankly Hotel and 30 James Street on the market for £57m. 30 James Street was sold to Legacy Hotels and Resorts in July, while the Shankly failed to sell.