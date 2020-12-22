Signature Living opens Dixie Dean Hotel complete with ‘live streamed DJ’ to bedrooms

Signature Living has opened the Dixie Dean Hotel, complete with live streamed DJ performances to bedrooms and ‘showers with swings’, in the latest project from Lawrence Kenwright.

Developer and founder of Signature Living Kenwright has spearheaded the project to transform the Grade-II listed former office building, opposite the group’s Shankly Hotel, into a new 42-bedroom boutique.

The Dixie Dean is themed around the Everton FC goal scorer and also comprises the No.9 bar and restaurant, named after the striker’s shirt number, which opened in July 2019.

The hotel will also introduce ‘The Pillow Club’ designed to combat the Covid-19 trading restrictions and includes a live DJ feed to the more luxury rooms.

In the basement are six rooms known as The Caves, one of which will be able to sleep up to 28 people, when rules allow, and comes with a 16-person Jacuzzi and showers with swings.

The opening comes after Kenwright reopened another hotel in the city, The Arthouse, and unveiled the completion of the multi-million pound conversion of Rainhill Hall in St Helens into a wedding and events venue.

Lawrence Kenwright said: “It’s been a year like no other and many in our sector have lost dearly and more will be lost, I believe, before this pandemic is over. Signature Living has also been hit quite severely, so completing a long on-going project like the Dixie Dean hotel, especially after already opening Rainhill Hall this month is nothing short of amazing.”