Silentnight to support Boutique Hotel of the Year at inaugural Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021

Luxury bed company Silentnight has come on board to sponsor the first Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021, taking place this October in London.

New for 2021, The Boutique Hotelier Awards will reward the best hotels in the country, recognise the most innovative new products and mark the achievements of excellent staff and employers in the hospitality sector, after an incredibly challenging year.

Now Silentnight will support the Boutique Hotel of the Year category and present the award to the winner on the night of October 4, at the event held at Chelsea Harbour Hotel.

The team said they were ‘delighted’ to support the occasion after an ‘extraordinarily tough year’ for the industry.

A spokesperson for Silentnight said: “We think it’s important to support and recognise the efforts of those working hard to bring the industry back on its feet. We’re delighted to have been asked to sponsor the Boutique Hotel of the Year award this year; a tremendous achievement for any hotel, but even more exceptional given the events of 2020.”

The Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021 will be black tie and will include a sparkling champagne reception and three-course dinner, as well as the presentation of awards to the country’s best hotels and spas, alongside the greatest brands they sell.

Key members of staff and teams will also be applauded.

The event will be a fantastic opportunity to catch up and socialise with colleagues and peers as well as meeting new faces for the first time in over a year.

During the ceremony we will present awards across 12 dedicated hotel and supplier categories, as well as a special Lifetime Achievement Award.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities, contact Richelle Rimmer Richelle.rimmer@itppromedia.com