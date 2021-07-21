Simon Rogan to launch culinary academy in collaboration with Kendal College

Chef Simon Rogan has joined forces with a local Cumbrian college to launch a new culinary academy.

Rogan, who is behind popular Michelin-acclaimed restaurants including L’Enclume, Rogan & Co, Aulis Cartmel, Henrock at Linthwaite House, has teamed up with Kendal College to open The Simon Rogan Academy to encourage more young people to take up a career in a professional kitchen.

The new Academy is now recruiting its first cohort of students, with up to 14 student places available for those aged 16 and above and who are resident in the UK.

Story continues below Advertisement

The course runs for 18 months, culminating in a fully expensed week-long stagiaire at Roganic, Simon’s one Michelin starred restaurant in Hong Kong – with all flights and hotel accommodation paid for.

Simon Rogan commented: “I’ve established the Simon Rogan Academy as a way of doing something positive to help try to fill this skills gap in the hospitality sector. I’ve chosen to work closely with Kendal College, who share the same values and requirements for excellence that I do to ensure that students achieve their potential. Hopefully, the Academy will play a small part in encouraging more people to consider a career in the sector.”

The Academy will focus on developing and nurturing aspiring chefs, as they progress through the apprenticeship, with a view to becoming fully fledged commis chefs at the end of their training.

During the course, students will work across Simon’s Lake District restaurant kitchens for four days a week and have the opportunity to work with the team to include time spent growing produce at Our Farm, Simon’s farm close to Cartmel.

One day per week will be spent at Kendal College to attain a Level 2 City & Guilds qualification.

For those interested in finding out more about the Simon Rogan Academy an open day is being held at L’Enclume on Monday 16th August, running from 1.00pm to 4.00pm, hosted by Paul Burgalieres – Head Chef at L’Enclume.