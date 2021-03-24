Singer Charlotte Church rumoured to be planning ‘eco hotel’ for former Laura Ashley home

Singer Charlotte Church is rumoured to be planning to create a new ‘exclusive eco hotel’ at the former home of fashion icon Laura Ashley in Wales.

Church and her husband Jonathan Powell are reportedly set to purchase the 15th century seven-bedroom mansion, Rhydoldog House near Rhayader, for £1.5m, and then transform the 49-acre property into a spa hotel.

According to the Daily Mail, the mother-of-three has commissioned legal searches and the estate agency handling the sale say the property is now sold subject to contract.

Church’s application through the HM Land Registry shows she ordered a search of the property ‘in respect of an intended purchase.’

It is thought she is planning to invest in creating a new hotel with ‘outdoor eco pods’ in the extensive grounds, with the site already home to helicopter pad, swimming pool, gym and woodlands.

The mansion dates back more than 500 years and belonged to fashion designer Laura Ashley and her husband Sir Bernard from 1973 until his death in 2009.

A property developer then renovated it in Arts and Crafts style over the last 10 years.