Site of Georgian Hotel in Surrey to go to auction for £4.5m

The site of the Georgian Hotel in Haslemere, Surrey is to go to auction with an asking price of £4.5m.

The hotel, which is currently empty, has previously struggled to maintain viable business levels under various different ownership and management guises, and is to now go under the hammer in September in a bid to change its fortunes.

The Georgian Hotel currently comprises a total of 12 bedrooms in the main building and a further 31 in an adjacent building, and was first put on the market in 2017 for £2.5m after going administration.

Later that year, it was acquired by Lannister House, a local company backed by five local families who then submitted a £2m renovation proposal to help secure the long-term future of the business.

However the business was then sold to a private company and in March 2020 granted permission for the ‘erection of 2 dwellings, with extension and change of use to rear building from hotel bedrooms and spa to 16 flats.’

On September 22, the hotel will go to auction via Allsop and Fleurets.

The Georgian Hotel sits in one acre of grounds in a Grade-II listed building spread over three floors. Alongside its 12 bedrooms in the main house, the property comprises a reception, bar, ballroom, lounge, staff accommodation and a two-bed managers flat.

The Spa building, situated to the rear of the hotel, is arranged over three storeys and boasts a further 31 bedrooms, a swimming pool, gym and changing facilities.

The Georgian House Hotel, as it was formerly known, dates from the early 18th century and became a hotel in the 1920s.