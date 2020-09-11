Six hotels in Folkestone team up for discount initiative to help extend summer season

Six hotels in Folkestone, Kent, have teamed up to offer customers a 20% discount when booking a long stay, as an initiative to extend the summer season.

Promoting the ‘working staycation’ offer, the hotels have devised the initiative in response to the rise in demand in people working from home.

Daniel Sangiuseppe of The Burlington Hotel, one of the hotels included in the deal said: “Our August bookings were healthy with people wanting to get to the coast following months of lockdown, but continuing that business is essential. We have been looking at imaginative ways to appeal to customers and extend the traditional season, and are thrilled to launch this Working Staycation offer.”

Participating hotels include The Burlington Hotel, the four-star Hythe Imperial, Clifton Hotel and Southcliff Hotel, View Hotel and Holiday Inn Express.