Sky-high demand for Northcote’s gourmet Valentine’s food boxes sees deal sell out within 30 minutes

Northcote in Lancashire is proving that hotels can make cash in on the food delivery market after its gourmet Valentine’s Celebration box sold out in less than 30 minutes of going live online.

The luxury hotel, part of The Stafford Collection and headed up by COO Stuart Procter, released its four-course gourmet boxes last week and saw unprecedented demand, with the offering selling out in just 27 minutes.

The Valentines Gourmet Celebration Box has been created by Michelin-star chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, and includes half a bottle of Louis Roederer Brut Champagne, Northcote’s signature cheese bread and hand-crafted chocolates, alongside the four courses to serve two. The box is priced at £140.

On Twitter on January 19, Northcote said: “Our Valentine’s gourmet boxes have now sold out. We are sorry to those who missed out – demand is extremely high. We will be releasing boxes next week for 19th Feb. More info to follow.”

The 26-bedroom Northcote was acquired by Britannia Hospitality, the owner of The Stafford London in 2019.