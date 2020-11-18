Slough’s newest hotel to host virtual audition days to fill 25 new roles

Slough’s first double-decker hotel has announced a series of virtual casting calls next month to help fill a number of roles ahead of its launch in 2021.

The dual-brand Moxy and Residence Inn Slough will be staging online auditions on 10 and 11 December, with up to 400 applicants taken through a series of interactive individual and group tasks to fill 25 positions.

The hotel roles cover a wide range of departments, from receptionists and bartenders to room attendants and linen porters.

The recruitment drive also includes five apprentice-style placements under the government’s Kickstart Scheme.

Philip Steiner – general manager of the dual-brand Moxy and Residence Inn Slough property – said: “Our crew members are at the heart of every guest stay, so finding the right people with the ‘Moxy Factor’ is going to be central to our success. We’re not looking for conventional hotel people to fill our customer-facing positions, which is why our interview process is anything but traditional.”

Aspiring employees should submit their CV by 25 November, and the shortlisted candidates will be invited to submit a 3-minute video.

The two Marriott International-branded hotels have a total of 244 rooms and are operated by Cycas Hospitality.