Small Luxury Hotels of the World introduces four new UK cohorts

Four UK hotels have joined Small Luxury Hotels of World consortium to boost their bounce back post lockdown.

The SLH portfolio has added hotels in Surrey, Belfast, Edinburgh and Dornoch to its collection, including The Mitre Hotel in Hampton Court that only opened for the first time in September.

Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast joins SLH as the only hotel in Northern Ireland, ahead of its reopening at the end of May.

Edinburgh’s The Dunstane Houses will reopen on May 7 as part of SLH, The hotel is split between two restored Victorian townhouses and comprises 35 bedrooms and Ba’Bar, its all-day dining offering.

The Mitre Hotel opened in September by Hector Ross after a transformation of a Grade-II listed property on the river front in South London. It features 36 bedrooms designed by Nicola Harding and two restaurants including the world’s first Whispering Angel bar and an 80-cover orangery.

Finally, Links House at Royal Dornoch joins SLH. Home to 15 bedrooms and a penthouse apartment, the property will reopen on April 26. The hotel’s F&B offering is led by executive chef James McDonald.