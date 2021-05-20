Snap up luxury pieces from The Westbury Hotel as 8,000 items go up for auction

More than 8,000 items from The Westbury Hotel in London are to go up for auction as the business actions a clear out ahead of an extensive refurbishment.

The five-star Mayfair hotel, operated by Marriott, is to put furniture, commercial kitchen equipment, artwork and wine stock under the hammer next month over a three-day auction before embarking on the major redevelopment project.

The sale, organised by Pro Auction, will cover every aspect of furniture within each room including sofas, lamps, chandeliers and drapery, writing desks, headboards and canopies to decorative accessories, along with the furniture and fitting in the public areas, bars and restaurants, commercial kitchen and the wine cellar stock.

Amongst the items being auctioned are signed prints by leading contemporary artists; bespoke luxury Italian lighting and chandeliers from Barovier & Toso, while there is an array of designer furniture including pieces from Smania and Medes Italy.

Simon Rose of Pro Auction said: “This unprecedented renovation project for the hotel brings with it the opportunity to purchase a piece of the hotel’s history at auction as the owners pave the way for a new chapter for The Westbury.”

The major refurbishment will include enhancements to all bedrooms and public areas.

The auction takes place at the hotel between 7-10 June commencing at 10.30am each day. Online bidding will also be available via a live webcast and the bedroom furniture can be purchased by a timed online auction.

The viewing takes place from 10.00am-4.00pm by appointment only.

The Westbury London was opened in 1955, becoming the first five-star American hotel in London.

Earlier this month it was reported that former head chef at The Westbury Hotel Alyn Williams won £57,000 in damages after a court ruled he has been unfairly dismissed from his role in October 2019 after eight years.