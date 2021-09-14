Snap up tickets for Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021… happening straight after the IHS ceremony

Attendees to the Independent Hotel Show can now snap up tickets to the Boutique Hotelier Awards 2021, happening straight after the presentation for the show’s two accolades just a stone’s throw from the exhibition centre in London.

New for 2021, The Boutique Hotelier Awards will reward the best hotels in the country, recognise the most innovative new products and mark the achievements of excellent staff and employers in the hospitality sector, after an incredibly challenging year.

In a refreshed format, the glittering awards ceremony will be held on the first night of the Independent Hotel Show on October 4 at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel in London close to the Olympia exhibition centre, making it easy for hoteliers to attend.

The event will include a sparkling champagne reception and three-course dinner, as well as the presentation of awards to the country’s best hotels and spas, alongside the greatest brands they sell.

The Awards will celebrate the achievements of the individuals and businesses which are lighting up the UK’s hospitality industry, with accolades handed out across 11 categories, from Most Innovative Technology Solution to Boutique Hotel of the Year and Unsung Hero.

Voting is now open and can be accessed here.

Tickets are on sale here and visitors are encouraged to secure their place now to avoid disappointment.

The shortlists can be seen here.