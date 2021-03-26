Sofitel London St James to become capital’s first hotel to host Covid testing hub

Sofitel London St James has announced that a new testing hub for Covid-19 will be launched at the hotel.

Through its partnership with UK biotech firm HALO, who will manage the facility, the hub will allow hotel guests, local businesses and the public who live or work nearby to access saliva-based testing in-person or via door-to-door delivery.

The launch of the hub is means Sofitel London St James becomes the first central London hotel to provide space and facilities for a Covid-19 test centre.

The hub will have the capacity to process PCR and LAMP tests, with the potential to provide results within 90 minutes.

Marie-Paule Nowlis, general manager at Sofitel London St James, said: “In the spirit of communities coming together at this important time, we are proud to be able to offer on-site testing for Covid-19 at the Sofitel London St James. Not only will this facility be available to our guests and business travellers but to those living and working in the areas near our hotel. It is important that we all look to what we can do to help others and I hope that the availability of our testing hub will assist those in the local community hoping to get back to normality.”

The Sofitel London St James testing hub will use two types of saliva-based Covid-19 tests – PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and LAMP (loop-mediated isothermal amplification).

Prices start at £49.99.

Following the use of the HALO test, users can track its progress via the HALO app.

The new testing hub is in addition to the existing Test & Rest package at Sofitel London St James, where guests can book an overnight stay with a HALO test.