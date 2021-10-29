Soho Farmhouse granted planning for 20 new bedroom huts as demand continues to outstrip supply

Soho Farmhouse in Oxfordshire has been granted planning permission to build 20 single bedroom huts as occupancy levels hit their peak.

The country outpost of the hugely successful members club has been given the green light to transform the site of a former camping field and football pitch into the new bedrooms, adding to the site’s collection of cabins, farm buildings, gym, restaurants and walled garden cottages.

An accompanying statement says that Soho Farmhouse has near 100% occupancy for overnight stays and a healthy waiting list for membership to its gym, pool, spa and wider facilities.

A plan to enlarge the club’s wellness facilities has also been submitted, which would see an existing natural mill pond and infrared sauna pods installed alongside four new hot tubs in and around the landscape.

Located between the gym and spa is a small island where members and guests currently have access to a sauna, steam room, two hot tubs, an ice house and outdoor showers.

The statement also quoted: “the investment by Soho House and Co. of over £100m to date has directly created over 400 jobs within West Oxfordshire and many hundreds more through the local supply chain for goods and services”.

The proposed improvements to the wellness facilities will create an additional 16 full-time jobs.