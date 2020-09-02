Soho House Group brings in Core Collective as ‘official fitness partner’

London’s international Soho House Group has signed a deal with gym provider Core Collective, making it its “official fitness partner”.

Initially, Core Collective revealed, this will see a new gym open at Soho House’s White City House in West London.

Founded by Jason De Savary in 2015, the boutique fitness brand also has locations in Knightsbridge, Kensington and St. John’s Wood.

Story continues below Advertisement

It offers classes including cycle, circuit, row, power yoga and mat pilates, as well as ‘TRX Sculpt’ and ‘TRX Burn’.

It will now be offering classes every day of the week at its new location, near Shepherd’s Bush.

White City House is situated in the former BBC Television House building, its 1960s-style interior recalling classic British TV shows.

Elsewhere, Soho House announced plans to open 180 House at 180 Strand this past spring. However, the property is still listed as ‘coming soon’ on the group’s website, presumably because of disruptions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more about 180 House below: