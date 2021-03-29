Soho House limits overnight stays to members only and introduces new ‘Friends’ membership

Soho House is no longer allowing non-members to stay in the majority of its properties and instead has introduced a new ‘Soho Friends’ membership structure.

Starting from December 2020, the group is limiting overnight stays at a lot of its Houses to members only, including Soho Farmhouse and White City House.

Only three Houses in the complete global portfolio are available for non-members to book, including Soho House Istanbul and Soho House Amsterdam and Redchurch Townhouse in London.

However, the company has launched Soho Friends, which gives access to bedrooms, studio spaces and events for a £10 a month, or £100 a year, membership payment, as well as benefits at spas, restaurants and cinemas.

Soho Friends members will not get direct access to the Houses but get access to members-only bedrooms at a special rate, plus 20% off at restaurants including Cecconi’s, 15% off Soho Home and Cowshed products and treatments.

The membership free is a fixed rate for two years.

Earlier this year, BH reported that Soho House was preparing a flotation in the US with a valuation estimated at around $3 billion.

The UK-based chain of private members’ clubs, which was first founded in London in 1995, is said to be plotting a New York listing, three years after abandoning its first floatation attempt in 2018.

Wall Street investment banks JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley have been hired to oversee the public offering, which is expected to raise millions of dollars to fund Soho House’s ongoing expansion plans.