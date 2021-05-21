Soho House’s Mollie’s Motel brand to open second site in Bristol this July

Mollie’s Motel, the roadside hotel brand from Nick Jones of Soho House, is to open its second site in Bristol this July.

The launch comes two years after the first American-inspired motel diner concept opened in Oxfordshire from the CEO and founder of Soho House.

The new site in Bristol is situated along the A4018 at Cribbs Causeway in place of Cribbs Lodge Hotel which was demolished in 2019.

Designed as ‘a new roadside experience for travellers and families on the move’, Mollie’s Motel Bristol features 123 bedrooms, including interconnected family and bunk rooms, all designed by Soho House Design, with king-size beds, rainforest showers and Cowshed products.

There will also be a bar, a workspace with unlimited complimentary coffee, and a 195-cover all-day diner with an outdoor heated terrace and the option of Grab & Go.

The new motel and diner is offering consumers a two-night stay discount to attract bookings ahead of the launch.

Mollie’s Motel launched in 2019. Located in Buckland, Oxfordshire, just off the A420, the hotel diner marked a new partnership between Soho House & Co and Quentin Restaurants.

At the time, Jones told BH the site would be the first of ten across the country with Bristol and Manchester already under construction.