“Some PMS providers make you feel like a number” Best Western GB, CEO on choosing the right tech

Rob Paterson, CEO at Best Western GB is confident that his choice of PMS system will support the brand’s growth and improve the customer experience across all hotels in the portfolio.

Guestline serves over 80% of its UK properties and is proving to be a reliable property management system as Best Western GB steps up its footprint and builds its presence across its 17 brands.

Rob Paterson, chief executive officer at Best Western GB, cites the ongoing, knowledgeable support as one of the reasons the brand chooses Guestline. Paterson says: “Our hoteliers are passionate independent hoteliers, and what they really value is the personal experience, the responsiveness.

“I think with some PMS vendors you can feel like a number. You can go in a queue and you might not hear a response for three weeks, three months. I think that’s why they select a product like Guestline. It’s very much a product where, if they pick up the phone, they know that they’re going to get hold of somebody and they know the product is reliable.”

Seamless integration

As well as these benefits, integration is seamless, with Guestline’s software integrating with Best Western’s central reservation system to create an automated, two-way interface which saves hoteliers lots of time and admin.

Paterson added: “I have worked with a number of PMSs throughout my career and when you start to stack them up alongside each other and do a simple, objective ‘this is what I’m looking for’, Guestline ticks so many boxes. It’s a reliable, good value PMS, and that responsiveness, integrated side of things is really, really important.”

Time saving technology

Ensuring the technology supplier fits the hotel’s needs is vital to keep a hotel running smoothly. Consistency of tech and platforms is vital, too.

“We’d be kidding ourselves if we didn’t think technology was vital in today’s marketplace,” says Jim Muir, head of marketing at Best Western. “From as simple as optimising the website, making sure we drive as many visitors in to book us through our website, to looking at more niche bits of technology such as Upsell Guru, which has an integration with Guestline, through to the ramp platform that we’re developing for our members.

“Anything that can give [hoteliers] more time to spend dealing with the guests and giving them a brilliant experience has got to be a benefit for the individual hotel and the brand as a whole.”

To watch the full video interview with Rob Paterson, please click here.