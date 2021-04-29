Sommelier and wine buyer Emily Harman to host exclusive Prosecco DOC tasting

Sommelier and wine buyer Emily Harman is to host an exclusive Prosecco DOC virtual in partnership with Boutique Hotelier.

The event is open to hoteliers and procurement managers at hospitality venues and will see Harman share her advice and expertise on maximising the sale of Prosecco this summer.

Harman has more than 17 years’ experience within the F&B industry, having worked at the likes of River Café and The Zetter Group as group wine sommelier and buyer. In this role she ran the wine lists and training for the teams at Bistrot Bruno Loubet and The Zetter Townhouse.

The session will see Harman discuss the selling potential of Prosecco DOC and how hoteliers can capitalise on the demand for celebration after months of lockdown. Each participant will be sent an exclusive selection of Prosecco DOC varieties to taste during the live virtual webinar.

Harman has been working with Prosecco DOC Consortium for two years. She set up her company VinaLupa in 2015 in London and began working with restaurants and hotels in the city, advising businesses on aspects relating to wine and providing training to food and beverage teams.

Since then, the business has grown and expanded and now reaches across a number of countries and markets including the UK, Germany, and U.S.A. Harman also owns a wine led restaurant in Kreuzberg, Berlin called ORA.

The session will be hosted by Boutique Hotelier and details on how to sign up will be released soon. To register your interest, please contact zoe.monk@itppromedia.com