South Lawn Hotel locks in planning to double bedroom count and secure future

The South Lawn Hotel in the New Forest has secured a win with local planning chiefs after an application to double the number of bedrooms at the property was approved.

The hotel has been given the green light to begin a £1m project to build a large extension and add an extra storey to house 24 new bedrooms.

Proprietor Tim Wedgwood said the work would ‘cement the future of the business’, with the construction set to begin this autumn and complete next spring.

Once open, South Lawn Hotel will be home to a total of 50 bedrooms.

Wedgwood, said: “We are delighted to have had our permission approved, which will cement the future of the hotel. We look forward to starting work this autumn with completion planned for next spring.”

A report to councillors said: “The applicant has indicated that delivery of that scheme would have significant challenges for the viability of the hotel, especially after the lost revenue of the past 18 months.

“The (new) scheme proposes investment in an existing hotel which, the applicants indicate, would support the vitality and viability of the hotel.

“The proposed increase in size would not fundamentally change the character of the hotel, but would enable it to attract more visitors to the area. There would be economic benefits during construction and jobs created on site once operational.”