South Lodge reveals new six-month chef residency Greg Clarke in September

Chef Greg Clarke is to join South Lodge for a six-month residency at The Pass in September.

The residency follows Masterchef: The Professionals 2013 winner, Steven Edwards eight-week summer takeover running until August at the 28-cover restaurant.

Clarke boasts experience at the likes of two Michelin-starred Midsummer House in Cambridge, The Ledbury in Notting Hill and Restaurant Tom Aikens.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was most recently at Norway’s Maaemo.

Utilising the expansive kitchen garden at the hotel paired with sourcing the best local produce, the menus at The Pass will change regularly and be created around a single set menu format when Clarke takes up his residency in September.

He commented: “I’m incredibly excited to have been presented with such a unique opportunity, together with my senior sous chef Joe Gray and a fantastic team behind us, along with the hotel’s unparalleled support, we believe we are going to bring something truly unique to the area and I’m delighted to help write this next chapter in such a renowned restaurant.”

David Connell, general manager at South Lodge hotel said: “We are very excited by having Greg join us for this latest in our guest residency series. Greg has an impressive background working at some of the country’s finest restaurants, and it is wonderful to be able to bring his incredible food to our guests, and to continue our heritage of being one of the best food destinations around.”

South Lodge’s other restaurants include Camellia in the main house and casual Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, Botanica, located in the spa.