South Lodge welcomes Ian Mackie as new Spa Operations Manager

South Lodge, part of Exclusive Collection, has announced the appointment of Ian Mackie as Spar Operations Manager.

With more than 26 years of industry experience, Mackie joins the Collection having previously held the post of Managing Director at Natura Bisse UK & Ireland.

Mackie’s arrival follows on from the appointment of a new Spa Manager at Pennyhill Park, Charlene Phipp, who joined in 2021 and swiftly accepted the ‘Best Hotel Spa’ award with Good Spa Guide.

Both Mackie and Phipp will work collaboratively on new experiences and training initiatives to launch in 2022 and 2023.

The first project will focus on a Spa Apprenticeship Scheme – whereby both South Lodge and Pennyhill Park teams will work with local colleges delivering existing beauty programmes to offer an annual schedule of activity and hands-on training to therapists in training.

Mackie commented: “I am very excited to join the amazing team at South Lodge and to be part of such a wonderful forward thinking, pioneering company that places Spa and Wellness as one of their cornerstones of the business.

“I am really looking forward with great excitement and enthusiasm in exploring and developing new concepts, ideas and opportunities for the Spa at South Lodge as we look to open up new horizons through innovative wellness, wellbeing and positive healthy lifestyles for our highly valued guests, members and teams.”

David Connell, South Lodge General Manager, added: “We are delighted to welcome Ian Mackie to the South Lodge team and the Exclusive Collection family.

“Whilst The Spa has undergone a tumultuous time since its launch in 2019, due to the pandemic, the success has been extremely pleasing.

“Membership has been the highlight, having surpassed our initial projections, and now is the perfect time for Ian to join the team and help us to take The Spa on to the next steps of its evolution.”