South Yorkshire to face toughest Covid rules from Saturday

From Saturday, South Yorkshire will face the toughest Covid rules, moving into Tier 3 of restrictions, the mayor for the Sheffield City Region has confirmed.

The new rules will mean bars and pubs not serving a ‘substantial meal’ will have to close and people will be advised against travel in and out of the area.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality outlets will be able to remain open providing they offer food as well as alcohol, but the 10pm curfew will stay in place.

Those from other households will not be permitted to mix.

Mayor Dan Jarvis said the move followed ‘extensive discussions’ with ministers.

The areas include all four local authority areas in South Yorkshire – Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield.

It comes as Greater Manchester is to move into tier three from Friday against the wishes of local leaders.

Liverpool City Region and Lancashire are the only other areas currently under the tightest restrictions.