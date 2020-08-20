Spa operators called to give evidence on the impact of continued closures

The UK Spa Association is calling for all spa operators to partake in a short survey to provide evidence to the government on how the continued closure of saunas and steams are impacting business levels.

The results could help the industry secure additional funding support or prompt the reopening of these thermal facilities, with operators only having until 1pm today to complete the survey.

In a post on LinkedIn, the UK Spa Association said:

“We cannot stress enough how we need every spa operator in the uk to step up and complete this survey tonight.



“There are 18 simple questions . . . you can complete it in less than 2 minutes!”

Leisure facilities, including spas, were permitted to reopen on July 13, with close contact beauty treatments such as facials able to start up again from August 15. Steam rooms and saunas however must remain closed until further notice, despite originally being allowed to reopen from August 1. This government guidance was changed on July 27.



COMPLETE THE SHORT SURVEY HERE https://lnkd.in/dyWZ63E