Spa renovation at Beech Hill Hotel spurs new business initiative for Windermere property

Four-star Beech Hill Hotel & Spa in Windermere has unveiled the results of its spa renovation, bringing to fruition months’ long project that began before the coronavirus pandemic.

The new-look Lakeview Spa now features a 40ft swimming pool, Himalayan sauna, steam room and three treatment rooms plus a nail bar. The outdoor space comprises two vitality spa pools and loungers.

As a result of the spa’s makeover, the hotel is offering 10% discount to guests who book a treatment online.

Speaking on the development, owner Fraser Richardson said: “It has been difficult completing these improvements during the pandemic; however, the results speak for themselves. We’re now the only Windermere spa to offer unprecedented views across Lake Windermere and the fells beyond while relaxing in our warm vitality pools.”

Beech Hill will also be offering a range of CAUDALIE treatments in the spa.