Speakers and seminars released for Independent Hotel Show London

The speaker sessions and seminar programme has now been released for the Independent Hotel Show London 2021.

Held from October 4-5 at London’s Olympia, the two-day seminar programme will see a wide range of content across the Innovation Stage, the Social Business Space and new feature, the Tech Solutions Bar.

Highlights include a session on ‘The Future of Hospitality’ hosted by Robert Richardson FIH, CEO of Institute of Hospitality, with panellists Chris Gamm of Springboard, David Taylor MI FIH of Lore Group, Julia Sibley MBE of The Savoy Educational Trust, Kathy Dyball of Caterer.com and Sally Beck of Royal Lancaster London.

Elsewhere in the programme, Juliet Kinsman, Sustainability Editor at Condé Nast Traveller will host a panel for ‘ESG: Building A Sustainable Business Strategy’.

Philippa Hughes of The Bull Inn Totnes, Sue Williams MI FIH of Whatley Manor Hotel, Will Ashworth of Watergate Bay Hotel and Another Place Hotel Collection and Beach Retreats and James Ghaffari, Director of Growth and Product, B Lab UK, will take a close look at what it truly means for a hotel to be socially and environmentally responsible.

Independent Hotel Show event director Elena Attanasio commented: “The Independent Hotel Show programme is packed with content aimed directly at our audience of boutique, luxury and independent hoteliers. We know the specific issues, trends and challenges that affect our audience and work hard to provide practical, implementable thought leadership alongside more wide-ranging analysis and insight.”

Sue Williams, general manager, Whatley Manor, commented: “Independent Hotel Show is an essential event to attend if you wish to keep moving your business forward. So many inspiring speakers on relevant subjects that challenge us all. It is one of our industry events that I always prioritise in the diary.”

View the full seminar programme at independenthotelshow.co.uk/seminar-programme.