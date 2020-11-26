Sponsor Food Alert makes compliance a breeze with new innovation

2020 has been a year like no other and has laid bare the challenge of responding nimbly and effectively to compliance management.

This is where technology has been an enabler.

Perfectly demonstrated by Food Alert’s cloud-based safety software, Alert65, which helps venues seamlessly manage all their compliance needs across multiple sites from a central location.

Sponsors of the Innovation category in this year’s Boutique Hotelier Awards, food safety and health & safety specialist, Food Alert, has been instrumental in providing a digital solution to tackling the growing mountain of compliance paperwork.

Everything a hotelier needs to run and manage a compliant business, from checklists and allergen management to digital HACCP and accident reporting, is accessible via smartphone, tablet or computer.

Consequently, digital safety support tools, such as Alert65, are considered a must have, rather than a nice to have, in progressive and fully compliant hospitality businesses.

A sentiment that is echoed by Young’s health & safety manager, Dan Spickett, which operates a number of boutique hotel rooms across the South of England.

He said: “Alert65 has transformed the way we manage our safety compliance.

“It makes compliance easy and means that all essential checks and documentation are housed digitally, so should records be required by local authorities during inspections, or any other auditing, our managers can effortlessly retrieve all the necessary paperwork from the cloud.

“The transfer to digital has achieved significant environmental and efficiency savings that can’t be ignored.”

Integrated food safety and health & safety applications and e-learning are nothing new, but what is new is the realisation of how important it is to have this type of software solution as much as it is to have an online order and pay app.

Going digital with your compliance is no longer an option, but a must!

To find out how Food Alert can help make your compliance easy, email enquiries@foodalert.com or call 020 7244 1900.