Springboard launches social media campaign to inspire next generation into hospitality career

From today, charity Springboard is calling on industry professionals to share their #MyHospitalityLife stories on social media in a bid to inspire the next generation to start a career in the sector.

Springboard is asking those working in hospitality to share and interact with posts using the hashtag to highlight all the positives and perks of a job in the industry.

People are being urged to share videos, testimonials and stories via their social channels.

Story continues below Advertisement

The charity says: “We want to let people know what hospitality can offer – the different roles, routes of entry and career journeys available to those with the ambition to succeed in this fast-paced industry.

“#MyHospitalityLife is for people in any role in hospitality, whether you’re new to the industry or have been working in it for 40 years – make your voice heard and be proud of what you do.”

Find out more about supporting Springboard as an ambassador: www.springboard.uk.net/support-us/ambassadors