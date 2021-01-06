Springboard offers free online training to help hospitality workers get back on track

Springboard UK has teamed up with Barclays to offer a free digital training course for hospitality workers who have been made redundant due to the pandemic.

The industry charity is offering support to unemployed individuals from the sector, with experts on hand to help others gain skills, write or improve their CV, practice interviews and seek employment.

The two-week online course is designed to help workers get back on track and prepare for a return to the workplace.

Story continues below Advertisement

The free course will feature live group training and webinars with over 40 online modules covering topics such as customer service, health and safety, coronavirus awareness, food safety and wellbeing.

Each attendee will benefit from 121 mentoring with their own member of Springboard’s specialist employability team.

The course will also offer introductions to employers looking to recruit.

To apply for the course, interested parties will need to complete the form here.

For more details, visit springboard.uk.net/barclaysdha/