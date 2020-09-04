St Enodoc Hotel secures six-figure funding to support successful reopening

A family-run boutique hotel in Rock has secured a six-figure finance facility from HSBC UK to support its reopening plans.

The 21-bedroom St Enodoc Hotel has used the funding to support cash flow during the pandemic, ensuring all suppliers were paid during the closure and allowing it to reopen in line with government guidance.

Following the reopening, the hotel has seen its highest ever occupancy levels since the business was acquired by the Barkwell family in January 2019.

The HSBC UK funding was secured as part of the government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

Lucy Strachan, director of St Enodoc Hotel, said: “We’re very grateful to our Relationship Director at HSBC UK, Steven Crouch in helping us secure this loan which has allowed us to open our doors once again after investing so much into major renovations ahead of what is usually our busiest season. It is a very exciting time for the hotel as we welcome well-known Cornish Chef, Guy Owen who will be championing our new fine dining offering, KARREK, celebrating the best of Cornwall with all local produce. It is great to see the business back on track after a tough few months.”