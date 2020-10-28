St Mellion Estate submits plan to reposition as family-focused ‘leisure community’

Crown Golf Property, working in partnership with Bristol-based property developer and investor Sequoia Real Estate, has submitted a planning application to Cornwall Council for a major retirement village development at the 450-acre St Mellion Estate property.

The owners are looking to transform the golfing hotel into a new ‘multi-generational leisure resort’ as it bids to become a real estate development and leisure operating platform.

As a result, Crown Golf has now disposed of the non-core golf clubs in its portfolio.

The plan for St Mellion Estate property would see a new 165-unit retirement village and famly leisure complex created with a range of activity facilities from a swimming pool to a climbing wall and sports pitch and golf driving range.

If approved, the new addition will join the 80-bedroom hotel, gym, two championship 18-hole golf courses, conference event space, wedding venue and 28 holiday cottages already on-site.

In April, Sequoia secured planning approval for a first phase of mixed-use development comprising 230 cedar wood holiday lodges, a new wedding venue, kids club, farm shop and adventure golf complex.

Jason Mills, CEO of Crown Golf Property, and the founder of Sequoia, said: “The last twelve months have certainly been eventful, with initial uncertainty surrounding the General Election and Brexit, overshadowed by the outfall of the Covid-19 pandemic. This experience has underlined the need to quickly re-imagine our business.

“We are repositioning the St Mellion Estate from its traditional focus as a golf-centric hotel, into a luxury family-friendly leisure community. Being located in an attractive and accessible part of Cornwall, it is well positioned to tap into what we see as a logical response to the Covid crisis: the renaissance of the UK staycation holiday market.”