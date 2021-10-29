St Michaels Resort Cornwall appoints new resort director at ‘exciting time’ for business

St Michaels Resort in Falmouth, Cornwall has appointed Paul Russell as its new resort director.

Russell joins at an ‘exciting time’ for the business as The Liner development of self-catering residences near completion and further plans for evolution come to the fore in 2022.

St Michaels opened in 2018 after a multi-million pound investment and refurbishment led by co-owned James Houlston and Nigel Carpenter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Russell brings significant experience to the role having previously held the position of resort director at Heythrop Park in Oxfordshire since 2014.

Prior to this, Russell has held general manager positions for properties including The Oxford Hotel in Oxfordshire, The Berystede Hotel in Ascot, Botley Park Hotel, Golf and Spa in Southampton and Frimley Hall Hotel in Surrey.

Within his new role as resort director at St Michaels, Russell will be responsible for overseeing all operational activity for the resort and its 92 bedrooms, two restaurants, spa, health club, as well as the management of 25 residences in the new Liner development.

On his appointment, Russell commented: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined St Michaels during such a pivotal period as the resort continues to expand and evolve. With The Liner nearing completion, now providing guests with a self-catering option at the resort with sweeping coastal views, plans for new Spa Lodges underway and a series of wellbeing and active retreats running throughout 2022, it’s a very exciting time to join the team.”

Nigel Carpenter, co-owner of St Michaels Resort commented: “We are really pleased to have Paul on board, he brings impressive and longstanding hospitality experience to the role at an important time for the resort as we continue to innovate in line with guest demand”.

James Houlston, co-owner added “St Michaels has undergone huge investment and change over the past few years and Paul’s skills and expertise will support our continued growth and plans for the future of the resort.”

Awarded AA 4-star silver in January 2019, St Michaels Resort features 92 bedrooms, the St Michaels Spa with centrepiece hydrothermal experience plus fitness and sporting facilities in the Health Club, two restaurants – including the Garden Kitchen and two AA rosette Brasserie on the Bay.

Launched in 2021, were the St Michaels Resort Liner Beach Residences – a seafront development of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments overlooking Gylly Beach, independently owned but managed by St Michaels.