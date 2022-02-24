Mayfair’s Westbury Hotel to be replaced by UK debut of St. Regis brand

Marriott International has announced that it will be bringing the St. Regis brand to London, on the site of The Westbury Hotel.

The international hotel group has signed a management agreement with Cola Holdings and The Westbury Hotel Limited.

The St. Regis London is expected to open in 2023 and will be found in the well-heeled Mayfair neighbourhood, on the corner of Bond Street and Conduit Street.

The hotel will undergo a £90 million redevelopment, including the addition of an eighth floor. The St. Regis London will comprise 196 rooms and suites and will be designed by Peter Newman-Earp of Morrison Design with interiors by Richmond International.

Plans will also see an extension to the rear of the hotel, along with renovations to the facade of the building and the drop-off area outside of the main entrance.

Design plans include a signature restaurant, speakeasy jazz bar, fitness centre and spa.

The hotel will retain the long-standing Polo Bar, originally designed for the Phipps family of America, avid polo players and creators of the Westbury Hotel in New York and London.

George Fleck, Vice President and Global Brand Leader, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, commented:

“This is a pivotal moment for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts as we bring this cherished brand to the United Kingdom. St. Regis offers an exquisite experience inspired by the exceptional private retreats of its founding family, the Astors, whose commitment to excellence, sophisticated style, and passion for innovation continue to define the guest experience today.

““We are delighted to bring the brand’s timeless legacy, cherished traditions and bespoke service to one of the finest addresses in London, and look forward to becoming the city’s most glamorous destination for locals and travellers alike.”

Marriott International currently operates 16 properties under the St. Regis brand across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.