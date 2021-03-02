Stanton House Hotel to undergo £2m renovation under new ownership

Stanton House Hotel in Wiltshire has been sold to new owner, John Mulchandani, to be now operated by Meridian Hotels.

The Cotswolds stone manor house, home to 78 bedrooms and set in 11 acres, will now undergo a £2m renovation to bring the property ‘back to its former glory’ having been owned by Japanese automotive manufacturer, Honda for the last 30 years.

Stanton House Hotel went on the market in October 2020 under joint instruction by Knight Frank and Colliers International with an asking price of £5.95m.

It is thought this price was reduced by £1m before being sold to Mulchandani.

The main manor building was re-constructed in the 1930s and is linked to the 1990s bedroom block extension by a two-storey section.

As well as lounge and bar areas on the first floor and the conservatory, the manor house has three function rooms.

It previously accommodated many people working for Honda who came to Swindon from Japan, and as a result the hotel boasts a Japanese restaurant, bilingual signs, Japanese TV programmes and Japanese groceries.

Matthew Smith, partner in the hotels team at Knight Frank, commented: “This is the second hotel we have sold to John Mulchandani, having purchased The Holiday Inn Sittingbourne in Kent through Knight Frank in 2019. Meridian Hotels have been appointed to operate the hotel and under their management along with the future investment plans for Stanton House Hotel the business will no doubt be a huge success. Despite the ongoing lockdown restrictions interest in Stanton House was strong given its proximity to the Cotswolds, making it an ideal asset for the burgeoning staycation sector.”

Paul Evans, operations director Meridian Hotels, commented: “We are very pleased with this acquisition and will continue with the ‘Stanton House Hotel’ name and its current use as a hotel. The property needs substantial investment and an estimated £2m has been set aside to bring the business and property back to its former glory, with a complete makeover carried out with sensitivity and care.”