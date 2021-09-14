Staybridge Suites makes its Welsh debut in Cardiff Bay

The IHG brand, Staybridge Suites, has opened its latest addition, marking the brand’s debut in Wales.

The new opening on the East Dock at Atlantic Wharf is the latest to the First Inn Group’s franchise agreement with IHG Hotels & Resorts, bringing the brand to the city for the first time.

The launch is the eighth Staybridge Suites in the wider portfolio, joining sites in cities including London, Dundee, Liverpool and Birmingham.

Staybridge Suites Cardiff comprises 73 one-bedroom suites, kitchens, living areas and working spaces, with a gym and onsite shop called The Pantry. The Den can hold meetings for up to 10 people.

The property also hosts ‘socials’ three nights a week. Karen Matthews, general manager at Staybridge Suites Cardiff, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to be opening the first Staybridge Suites in Wales and, in particular, in Cardiff.”