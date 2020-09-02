Staycations provide much needed boost to post-Covid recovery for Focus Hotels

Focus Hotels has reported a significant boost to its business from UK customers taking staycations since lockdown eased.

The group believes the popularity is partly due to a new addition it has made to its website.

Focus Hotels said in a statement that it has created “dedicated staycation sections” on the websites of several of its properties to encourage even more people to book.

The pages feature specially-designed maps which provide a visual guide to all the attractions and activities available within easy reach of each hotel.

The hotels are also offering special staycation offers to guests.

Peter Cashman, CEO of Focus Hotels, said: “There’s no doubt that the increased interest in staycations is playing a pivotal role in our ability to recover from having been shut for many months.

He said that Hotel Colessio in Stirling has seen an “extremely encouraging” 91% occupancy rate in August, which marks no change from August 2019.

“Some of our other hotels have also been enjoying occupancy rates which are higher than we might have expected in all the circumstances,” Cashman continued.

“Mercure Albrighton Hall in Shrewsbury, Hampton by Hilton Bristol City Centre, the Swan’s Nest Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon, Ibis Styles in Reading, and the Sketchley Grange Hotel and Spa in Hinckley all achieved occupancy rates of between 70% and 78% in August.

“Staycations are the reason for these occupancy rates. Many people are concerned about going abroad because of the ever-changing global picture, and requirements to isolate when they return.”