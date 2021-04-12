Stephen and Jose Baker, Owners, Carbis Bay

The family-owned Carbis Bay Estate is in the midst of investment. Two years after the launch of luxury £15m lodges, owners Stephen and Jose Baker are focused on the next stage of development, with a spa expansion, wedding venue build and new cottages on the agenda.

Father and son Malcolm and Stephen took on Carbis Bay in 1981 and they managed the estate together until Malcolm stepped back from the business 15 years ago.

Now a 365-day, year-round business and run by husband-and-wife team Stephen and Jose, Carbis Bay Estate got a further boost earlier this year when it was announced as a location for the G7 Summit, which will see the world’s leaders flock to Cornwall in June. The coverage of the region is estimated to bring a £50m boost to Cornwall.

Ambitious and forward-thinking, Stephen and Jose are constantly working to improve Carbis Bay and evolve its offering, as it looks to carve a fresh identity following the end of its £25m investment project and become one of the leading resorts in the South.