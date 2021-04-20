Steven Edwards to return to South Lodge for summer chef residency

Chef Steven Edwards is to return to The Pass at South Lodge for an eight-week summer residency.

The MasterChef: The Professionals 2013 winner is to take over his former workplace from July 2 until August 29 for Steven Edwards at The Pass to kickstart a series of guest chef residences.

Edwards joins as his etch. Restaurant in Hove closes for a major refurbishment, and his tasting menu at South Lodge will reflect this same ethos, celebrating the best of Sussex produce and ingredients.

Edwards first started work at The Pass in 2008 when it was a newly-opened restaurant. He began as a chef de partie under the guidance of Michelin-starred chef Matt Gillan.

He progressed to sous chef before becoming head chef of the hotel’s second restaurant the Camellia.

Edwards says: “The South Lodge team were hugely supportive and inspirational to me in my early career and it will be so special to be back in the kitchen. It’s a stunning hotel in a beautiful location and my team and I are really looking forward to cooking and serving the guests. As we look to an exciting new era at etch. it’s fantastic to be returning to a place so instrumental to my success to showcase my own cooking style.”

David Connell, general manager at South Lodge hotel added: “We are delighted to be welcoming Steven Edwards back to take over The Pass on a short-term residency. Steven worked with us for a number of years, working alongside Matt Gillan when The Pass achieved its Michelin star, then taking over as head chef of the Camellia restaurant when he went on to win Masterchef: The Professionals.”

Since it opened, etch. has been awarded a number of accolades including 3 AA rosettes, a Michelin plate and Sussex Food & Drink Best Newcomer in 2018.